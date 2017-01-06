Rooney and Romero to start against Reading

Wayne Rooney and Sergio Romero will both start Manchester United's FA Cup third-round tie against Reading on Saturday.

The holders take on Championship opponents, who are managed by their former defender Jaap Stam, at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho reported no injuries for United, with only defender Eric Bailly unavailable having flown out for Ivory Coast duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

And Mourinho has confirmed Rooney – who has missed three weeks of action due to a thigh injury – and number two goalkeeper Romero will be two of his starters.

After confirming Rooney and Romero, Mourinho told MUTV: "Some players, they need a little rest, so we are going to make some changes.

"Many players, they need to play. Many players deserve to play. They are all good players. I trust them all - even against very good opponents in Reading.

"During the season, we have never had big, big problems - we had the normal amount of injuries that happen all the time but, in this moment, we have zero.

"I know that, if I change three or four players in the team, some people will say there is a risk. Some people will say we do that because it is a Championship team but Reading is better than some Premier League teams.

"The risk is only if we face the game with the wrong attitude, with the wrong frame of mind. If the players go into the game feeling the responsibility and the desire that they are showing match after match, then we have a good chance to win, even if we give some players a rest and some others a chance.

"Everyone knows Jaap's history at this club and he's going to get a great reception from the fans. I'm very happy with that."

Rooney remains one goal short of Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for United, who are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions and have won seven consecutive games.