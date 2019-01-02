Sanchez makes first Manchester United squad under Solskjaer

Alexis Sanchez could make his first Manchester United appearance since November after being named among the substitutes for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United.

Sanchez has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since featuring as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the XI that saw off Bournemouth 4-1, with Phil Jones in for the suspended Eric Bailly at centre-back.

Captain Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata also start, with Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard dropping to the bench.

Fabian Schar comes into the Newcastle backline in place of Federico Fernandez, who suffered a hip injury during the 1-1 draw at Watford.

As a result, French centre-back Florian Lejeune is back on the bench for Rafael Benitez's men for the first time since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury during pre-season.