Sneijder agrees to join Nice
Nice will aim to complete the signing of Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on Monday in order to bolster their Champions League bid.
Ligue 1 side Nice have reached an agreement to sign experienced Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.
Sneijder was released by Galatasaray last month after four seasons with the Turkish Super Lig giants.
Nice confirmed a deal with the 33-year-old on Sunday, subject to the successful completion of a medical a day later.
The terms of his contract were not disclosed, although Sneijder is expected to pen a one-year deal to be reunited with former Inter team-mate Mario Balotelli.
Un accord de principe est intervenu ce dimanche entre l'OGC Nice et Wesley Sneijder ! August 6, 2017
Lucien Favre's side suffered an opening-day defeat at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this weekend and face a mouth-watering two-legged clash against Napoli in the Champions League play-offs.
Sneijder must sign for Nice by midnight on Monday to be eligible to take on Maurizio Sarri's men.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.