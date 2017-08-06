Sneijder agrees to join Nice

Ligue 1 side Nice have reached an agreement to sign experienced Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.

Sneijder was released by Galatasaray last month after four seasons with the Turkish Super Lig giants.

Nice confirmed a deal with the 33-year-old on Sunday, subject to the successful completion of a medical a day later.

The terms of his contract were not disclosed, although Sneijder is expected to pen a one-year deal to be reunited with former Inter team-mate Mario Balotelli.

Un accord de principe est intervenu ce dimanche entre l'OGC Nice et Wesley Sneijder ! August 6, 2017

Lucien Favre's side suffered an opening-day defeat at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this weekend and face a mouth-watering two-legged clash against Napoli in the Champions League play-offs.

Sneijder must sign for Nice by midnight on Monday to be eligible to take on Maurizio Sarri's men.