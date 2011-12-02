Spitting spat leads to 10-match ban for Moura

Fluminense striker Rafael Moura was suspended by Brazil's disciplinary tribunal on Thursday after he was caught on camera spitting at Flamengo's Renato Abreu at the end of a tumultuous derby between the two sides in early October.

The pair had also clashed at the end of the first half when an elbow by Abreu left Moura with a bleeding mouth.

Fluminense coach Abel Braga was sent off in the last minute of the game for insulting the fourth official.

The tribunal said in its verdict that Braga refused to leave the pitch, even following requests by the police, and at the end of the match, ran on to the field and insulted the referee.

The "Fla-Flu" derby was riddled with arguments and protests, and the referee left the field under police protection.

Flamengo won the match 3-2.