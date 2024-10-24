Talks to open over Arsenal midfielder exit on cut-price deal: report

Talks are reported to have already begun for Arsenal regarding the exit of one of their midfielders.

Mikel Arteta - ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - chose to bring in Mikel Merino earlier this year, with Declan Rice another piece of the puzzle the Gunners so desperately needed in the middle of the park.

But given all the glamour of Arsenal's rise over the past few years, some players haven't taken well to the methods delivered by Arteta, with one player now likely to soon seal a departure.

Arsenal star heading for the exit, with Sevilla thought to be his likely destination

Albert Sambi Lokonga is now into his third loan spell away from the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Spanish media, Sevilla wants to sign loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga on a permanent deal after impressing in La Liga so far this season.

Out of contract in 2025, sporting director Victor Orta is looking to strike a deal in 2025 when the 25-year-old has just one year left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Lokonga spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Luton Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having previously been on loan at Crystal Palace and then Luton Town, it is clear Lokonga is no longer part of Arteta's plan and thus a deal for his sale is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

"It was very difficult because all I wanted was to play. I think it was one of the most challenging moments of my career, although I learned a lot," the former Anderlecht man admitted in a recent chat with Express Sport.

"Thanks to all that, I'm here today," he added, stressing the importance of learning from every experience. "You need to learn from that. Absorb everything you can and move forward. Don't stay behind. And that's what I'm doing."

The deal makes sense – though FourFourTwo would be surprised if Sevilla paid the option to trigger the Belgian as a permanent signing, since they rarely do on loan moves.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal will be bidding to recoup some of the £17.2 million they paid Anderlecht for Lokonga, with his contract ticking down in North London at present.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash between two teams who have started the season brilliantly.