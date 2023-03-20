The Chelsea Football Group: Todd Boehly to buy second club, with Blues following the Red Bull model

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is set to purchase a new club, as the Blues expand their portfolio.

Last season, a consortium led by Todd Boehly, chairman and CEO of Eldridge, and Clearlake Capital Group acquired Chelsea following the club being put under government sanctions. The Blues have since spent around £600 million under the new ownership in the transfer market.

Still not content with his work so far, however, Boehly wants to scale up his ambitions – and has put plans in place to buy a second club.

According to Ed Aarons (opens in new tab) and Romain Molina (opens in new tab), the American businessman is about to buy Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Lyon, Sochaux and Bordeaux were also on the list of potential French clubs that Boehly was interested in purchasing, apparently, with the west Londoners set to grow their influence with a 'Red Bull'-style group of football clubs.

Chelsea have a long-standing relationship with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, sending academy prospects to the Dutch club – but the Blues don't actually own the club. The Vites were sold to Georgian businessman Merab Jordania in 2010, however, with rumours that the purchase was engineered by former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have a number of clubs in their City Football Group, including New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona and another Ligue 1 side, Troyes.

In the last year, Chelsea have appointed former head of scouting at RB Leipzig Laurence Stewart and Christopher Vivell, formerly of Red Bull Salzburg. This certainly suggests that Boehly would like to build a similar network to the one that has worked so well for the energy drink company.

The Blues currently 10th in the table.

