'The Netherlands will give England a hell of a game' - Former Three Lions striker assesses Euro 2024 semi-final chances

One-time England international turned pundit Chris Sutton is expecting an intriguing Euro 2024 semi-final

Chris Sutton believes that England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands is too close to call…but predicts that the Dutch will give Gareth Southgate’s side ‘a hell of a game’.

The two sides both staged comebacks in their respective quarter-finals to set up their head-to-head meeting in the next round, with England beating Switzerland on penalties in the teatime kick-off after rescuing a 1-1 draw.

