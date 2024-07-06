'The Netherlands will give England a hell of a game' - Former Three Lions striker assesses Euro 2024 semi-final chances

Chris Sutton believes that England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands is too close to call…but predicts that the Dutch will give Gareth Southgate’s side ‘a hell of a game’.

The two sides both staged comebacks in their respective quarter-finals to set up their head-to-head meeting in the next round, with England beating Switzerland on penalties in the teatime kick-off after rescuing a 1-1 draw.

The Netherlands then came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 – the only one of the quarter-final games to be settled in 90 minutes – and earn their progress to a first semi-final since the 2014 World Cup, and their first at the Euros since 2004.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, Sutton said of this Wednesday evening’s semi-final clash in Dortmund: “I think it is a 50/50 game. The Dutch have so much quality but England are finding a way to win games. It is tournament football and I am not sure who is going to win it.

“My overall feeling is I am delighted for Gareth Southgate. He has been under pressure and taken a lot of flak and proved people wrong again. They are finding a way into a semi-final.

“I still don't feel like England have played anywhere near what they are capable of. Maybe it will come against the Dutch.”

England ran out 4-1 winners the last time they faced the Netherlands at a major tournament, back at Euro 96 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the Netherlands’ victory on Saturday night, meanwhile, Sutton added: “I think we expected a dramatic game. Turkey were aggressive going forward and got themselves in front.

“It was really the change at half-time from Ronald Koeman. The Dutch dug deep, had the better chances and turned it round. They will give England one hell of a game.”

England and the Netherlands last met in a major tournament in the group stage of Euro 96. Terry Venables’ side ran out 4-1 winners on that occasion thanks to braces from Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham.

Patrick Kluivert’s late goal was more than mere consolation, however, ensuring the Netherlands went through to the knockout stage on goals scored at Scotland’s expense.

