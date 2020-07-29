Things are sweet with Dele Alli at Tottenham

Dele Alli and Eric Dier’s bromance is shown to be in good health in the latest clip of Amazon Prime Video’s All Or Nothing documentary.

The Tottenham and England duo are known to have a good relationship, featuring on Celebrity Gogglebox before, and the clip from the forthcoming behind-the-scenes series shows Alli feeding his team-mate a sweet.

Alli, who joined Spurs as an 18-year-old also speaks about how the squad are his family.

A photo posted by on

In the clip released on rapper AJ Tracey’s Instagram page, Alli said: “People always used to say to me when I was younger there are no friends in football, but I feel like my team-mates here are just like a family and I would call every one of them my friend.”

This is the second official clip to be released for the All or Nothing series following the drop of the trailer earlier this month, which shows Jose Mourinho arriving at the club’s training ground less than 24 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

Some more footage was also unofficially leaked on social media which showed Mourinho using some colourful language in a team meeting, telling his players to behave like a “bunch of c***s”.