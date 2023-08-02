Tottenham Hostpur preparing shock £50m bid for Harry Kane replacement: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Tottenham Hotspur have identified their replacement for Harry Kane if he leaves

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur watches from the sidelines during an exhibition football match against West Ham at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 18, 2023. (Photo by TREVOR COLLENS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring potential replacements for Harry Kane, should the Englishman join Bayern Munich this summer.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met with Bayern Munich executives Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe about a proposed transfer for Kane, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs. 

While The Athletic are reporting that the two clubs are £25m apart in their valuation for the 30-year-old, Tottenham have still started to explore deals for other forwards, should a breakthrough in negotiations be made. 

And, according to the Daily Mail, Spurs are interested in signing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who is valued at £50m by the Premier League side. 

Tottenham will face competition from both Brentford and Aston Villa in their pursuit for the Wales international, though. With Ivan Toney banned from football until January 2024, Brentford have already made two bids to sign Johnson, the second of which was worth £40m. 

However, Steve Cooper is reluctant to sell his star man this window, and has rejected offers so far. With financial fair play considerations to make, however, the report suggests £50m would force Forest into letting Johnson leave the club.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on May 20, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson managed eight Premier League goals in his debut season in the top flight (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Transfermarkt values Brennan Johnson at £32.5m, the 22-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground and still has years left to develop as well. 

In his debut Premier League season, Johnson proved pivotal for Nottingham Forest in their survival, scoring eight goals and assisting a further three as he appeared in every single match. Indeed, he actually started 33 games in the league, highlighting his worth to Cooper and Forest.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Tottenham could use  money raised by Kane's sale to bring in Barcelona duo Franck Kessie and Clement Lenglet.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane of England looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Malta and England at Ta' Qali Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Valletta, Malta.

Harry Kane could leave Spurs for Bayern Munich this summer, with negotiations ongoing  (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.

