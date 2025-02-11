Tottenham lining up Andoni Iraola to replace Ange Postecoglou: report

Andoni Iraola is leading Tottenham Hotspur's list of names to replace Ange Postecoglou in the dugout.

The Lilywhites were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Aston Villa, with Postecoglou once again looking visibly agitated post-match, as he told reporters, “you can't be critical of our players' performances at this time”. The Australian has seen his side crash out of two cup competitions in the space of a week but has an almost unprecedented injury crisis to deal with at the club, while January signings Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso both arrived late in the window.

With Tottenham 14th in the table, Premier League action returns this weekend with the visit of Manchester United, as Spurs look to win just their third league game since smashing Manchester City 4-0 in November.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou appears to have until the end of the season

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is closely monitoring the managerial situation at the club

Postecoglou arrived at Spurs in 2023 and started his tenure in North London extremely well, picking up consecutive Manager of the Month awards in the Premier League and leading the Lilywhites to the top of the table.

Form has since taken a nosedive but despite the club languishing in the bottom half of the table, unrest among fans is aimed more towards the ownership than Postecoglou himself, who still has the backing of his support.

There have been protests against Daniel Levy and the club's owners for a while now

A report from Italy's InterLive states that there is the possibility that Tottenham turn to Inter Milan boss, Simone Inzaghi – though two Premier League candidates lead the shortlist to succeed the club's current gaffer.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici remains what the source calls “an external consultant” for his former club, “trying to convince the club's top brass to focus on Inzaghi” – but with the Italian manager ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now and targeting Champions League glory this season, Premier League duo Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva remain the more likely options.

Iraola has revolutionised Bournemouth in his year-and-a-half in charge, inspiring the Cherries to a record points haul last term before a surprise tilt towards the European places this season. Appointing the Basque would put him opposite childhood friend Mikel Arteta in the North London Derby and see a continuation of the high-pressing style currently employed by Postecoglou – not to mention a reunion with striker Dominic Solanke, who moved to North London from the south coast last summer to become Tottenham's second-most expensive signing ever.

Fulham boss Silva, meanwhile, has led the Whites to the promised land and established them as Premier League regulars, following mixed stints at Hull City, Watford and Everton.

Marco Silva has enjoyed an impressive spell in west London (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, there isn't a great deal to suggest that Iraola, Silva, or indeed Inzaghi will end up as Tottenham's next manager – at least not yet.

The extenuating circumstances around the club's form mean that even with the club closer to relegation than the top, there is no great desire to see Postecoglou leave before the end of the season. This gives the club adequate time to sound out and draft in another manager – unlike when they famously appointed Nuno Espirito Santo, approaching several other top names before landing on the then-Wolves boss, who lasted mere months in the position.

Nuno's tenure at Spurs was… rocky

Even then, there's no indication that Postecoglou won't be given time. The former Celtic arrived on the eve of the club selling talismanic forward Harry Kane, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time – and his job has always had a long-term focus with younger signings prioritised over his time as manager.

Postecoglou remains in the Europa League, too, with Tottenham one of the favourites for the competition.