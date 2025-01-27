Tottenham make Ange Postecoglou sack decision - with 'sights set' on shock hiring of Erik ten Hag: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to Erik ten Hag as a potential replacement for the under-fire Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites sit comfortably in the bottom half of the table with a weekend defeat to strugglers Leicester City piling the woe on Postecoglou. Tottenham have won just seven games and lost 13 this season, with the Australian having lost 25 times since taking over the club at the start of last season.

Spurs now look to be closer to a battle for survival than a fight for Europe, as they return to Premier League action next weekend with another tough test away to Brentford.

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Postecoglou – ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – brought a fresh energy to Tottenham when he first arrived from Celtic. He became the first manager to win the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the first three months of a single season, going unbeaten for the first 10 games of his tenure.

Eventually, the North Londoners slumped from first in the table to fifth though, with the 59-year-old cutting a frustrated figure this term, as injuries have mounted for his side.

Tottenham were beaten at home to Leicester City this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

football.london have reported that Spurs are going to keep faith with Postecoglou for now, despite the club's relegation form – and Postecoglou's own deflection when asked about Tottenham fans chanting for chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club.

“Certainly, something I wanted to try and do when I took on this role was to try to unify the club and create an environment here where we are all focused on the one thing. Obviously it hasn't worked out that way,” he said. “It's understandable, like you said, the fans are not happy with our current situation.”

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes have claimed that recently sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in the frame for the job.

The Dutchman could well be seen as a trophy specialist, having picked up two domestic cups in two full seasons at Old Trafford, despite the tumult behind the scenes. Though United staggered to their worst-ever Premier League finish in Ten Hag's second campaign, they were impressive in his first – and with the former Ajax manager's name in the mix for the Borussia Dortmund gig, Levy could well line up a new boss, despite having one foot in the League Cup final, just as he sacked Jose Mourinho despite reaching the showpiece in 2021.

Daniel Levy can be ruthless when it comes to managers

In FourFourTwo's view, much of the ire from the supporters is aimed at Levy given that world-renowned coaches – such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, ranked at no.12 and no.93 respectively in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers of all time – have met the same fate as Postecoglou.

The Australian's recent comments of a club divided certainly suggest that a parting could be close, however. Ten Hag is unlikely to unite fans massively – but Levy may look to appoint an interim, should form continue to slide.