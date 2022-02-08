Tottenham report: Harry Kane has made a big u-turn over his Spurs future

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been the centre of speculation all season, since being involved in a transfer saga that dominated the summer.

The England captain was subject to a bid from champions Manchester City, who wanted to lure Kane to Eastlands for around £100m. Tottenham stood firm, wanting much more for their talisman, which they were never offered.

After a patchy start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo, there was talk of whether Kane had made the right decision and whether he was happy in north London. After the embarrassing defeat at home to Manchester United, sections of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took to booing their no.10.

But according to reports from renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the striker is now happy to stay at Tottenham and has a renewed vigour for fighting for Spurs, thanks to head coach Antonio Conte.

Kane's form has picked up slightly since the Italian was installed as manager in the autumn. Tottenham are now on course for a top-four fight and Kane scored a peach of a goal against Brighton at the weekend.

Manchester City made no fresh enquiry for the England star in January and appear to be walking the league without a centre-forward, meanwhile.

It appears likely now, according to reports, at least, that the 28-year-old will remain at the club he came through the ranks at, for another season.

