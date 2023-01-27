Tottenham to sign Pedro Porro: report

Tottenham Hotspur signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon is a "matter of time" and will be completed by the end of the weekend.

That's according to renowned Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who says that the Spanish full-back will become Spurs' second signing of the window, following the dramatic capture of winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Manager Antonio Conte has reportedly stressed that a new right-back was the biggest priority for the club this month. In the summer, the Lilywhites brought Djed Spence to north London – but he has failed to establish himself ahead of Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty in Conte's thinking.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has desired a new right-back all month (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"All parties expect the deal to be completed and then officially sealed by the end of the weekend," Romano confirmed (opens in new tab) on the Porro deal.

"Tottenham and Sporting will meet via intermediaries also today to sort the final details."

Porro was on Manchester City's books as a youngster but joined Spoting permanently last year following two impressive years on loan. The fee is thought to be around £40m.

Tottenham fans have been vocal in recent weeks over the direction of the club and the lack of investment from the board. It was originally thought that the north Londoners would not have more than around £30m to spend this month.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has come under scrutiny of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Porro signing will likely do little to ease fan unrest towards chairman Daniel Levy, Porro could be a big factor in helping Tottenham to make the top four.

Porro is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

