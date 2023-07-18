Tottenham Hotspur to replace Harry Kane with unbelievable England striker – who has already rattled Arsenal fans: report

Tottenham Hotspur have turned to an incredible option as their Harry Kane replacement – and Arsenal fans have already felt his wrath.

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident that Die Roten will tempt the England captain to the Allianz Arena this summer. Spurs' record scorer has only one year left on his current contract and as of yet, has not said either way if he would like to extend his stay in north London or not.

"Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands - and if he keeps to his word, then we'll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle," Hoeness told Sport1.

Uli Hoeness reckons Tottenham will have to sell Kane this summer (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In the event that Kane leaves either this summer or next, Football Transfers have dropped the bombshell that Brentford superstar Ivan Toney is being lined up by the Lilywhites as the replacement.

Toney has the kind of hold-up play and nose for goal that Kane himself boasts in perhaps the closest stylistic match that the north Londoners could find in the Premier League. Further to his abilities on the field, however, there may be another incentive for Spurs fans to see the 27-year-old at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After beating Arsenal 2-0 in the Bees' first-ever Premier League fixture in 2021, Toney tweeted, "Nice kick about with the boys," sparking upset from Gooners across the internet for his apparent disrespect.

The tweet was later used by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta during his team talk before the return fixture, as seen in Amazon's All Or Nothing documentary. With Toney now linked with Tottenham, there would no doubt be sections of the north Londoners' fanbase who would welcome him with open arms for such cheekiness towards their bitterest foes.

Ivan Toney upset Arsenal fans when he appeared to disrespect them on Twitter in 2021 (Image credit: Getty)

Toney is currently serving a suspension from football for gambling-related charges, which may result in him being available on a more favourable deal.

The Northampton-born striker is valued at around €35 million by Transfermarkt.

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.