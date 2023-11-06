Tottenham Hotspur interested in Jadon Sancho, as Spurs plan stunning swoop: report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho to strengthen their title bid.

The England winger has been out of manager Erik ten Hag's plans ever since he was dropped ahead of the September defeat to Arsenal, over his lack of application in training. Sancho publicly defied Ten Hag to deny that he had trained badly, calling himself a "scapegoat" on social media.

Ten Hag has insisted that Sancho can rejoin the fold if he apologises but with the 23-year-old still out in the cold, it is becoming ever-more likely that he leaves the club – with Tottenham said to be preparing a surprise move.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag banished Sancho from the squad ahead of the Red Devils' defeat to Arsenal in September (Image credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Postecoglou views the wide man "as a crucial reinforcement," with the Lilywhites prepared to make their move this winter.

United have reportedly slapped a £35 million price tag on the player – a steep drop from the £73m they paid Dortmund in 2021 – but Spurs could push for a loan move ahead of any permanent transfer.

VIDEO: Ange Postecoglou: "We Want To Achieve Things That Have Never Been Achieved Before"

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT, however, that he doesn't believe that a move will materialise for a number of reasons, citing bad PR and high wages.

"This is a player who has had extremely difficult times to manage on a personal level and has not been putting up good performances for a long time now," Jones said. "So from Tottenham's point of view, what are your expectations of signing Sancho going to actually be? Then, what are the terms of the loan going to be like? How long do you actually want this player for?"

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could throw Sancho a lifeline (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is also believed to be a target for Tottenham.

Sancho is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

