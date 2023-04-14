Tottenham report: James Maddison to leave Leicester at bargain price this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could tie up a deal for James Maddison at a cut price this summer.

Spurs have been tracking Maddison for a long time. Back in 2019, The Express (opens in new tab) claimed that they were quoted £60 million by Leicester City for the playmaker, in the search for a replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Having still arguably failed to replace Eriksen, Tottenham look set to return for Maddison again this summer – with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy now able to snare his man at a considerably cheaper price.

Daniel Levy could broker a cut-price move for Maddison this summer (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has confirmed that the Lilywhites are back in for the England playmaker – who will tick into the final year of his contract next season.

“Tottenham are monitoring James Maddison for sure, also Newcastle have his name on their list since last August as he’s always been appreciated,” Romano told Caught Offside . “We have to understand who’s going to be the new Tottenham boss to see if they will bid for Maddison, as at the moment it’s on standby.”

Maddison is unlikely to cost anywhere close to £60m this summer, unless Newcastle and Tottenham embroil themselves in a bidding war for the No.10. With a year left on his contract, it's much likelier that the star could be sold for closer to £40m.

Leicester City's status in the Premier League could yet be a factor, too. The Foxes are currently in the midst of a relegation battle – and obviously, finishing in the bottom three would likely trigger an exodus of major assets, including Maddison.

Maddison could be one of many Leicester stars leaving this summer (Image credit: Getty)

The record sale of a relegated player is held by Nathan Ake, who left Bournemouth for around £40m when Manchester City signed him in 2020.

Maddison is valued at around €55m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

