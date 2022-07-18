Tottenham report: Shopping not done as Spurs eye deal for ex-Manchester United man

Tottenham are interested in bringing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay to north London this summer, according to reports.

Spurs (opens in new tab) have had a busy transfer window to date, agreeing deals to sign Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

They are thought to be close to landing Djed Spence, who excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) last term.

And Antonio Conte's side are now being linked with a swoop for Depay, who could leave Barcelona (opens in new tab) after just one year at the club.

The Netherlands international was signed by Ronald Koeman last summer and enjoyed a bright start to his Barcelona career.

(Image credit: Getty)

But he does not feature as prominently in the plans of Xavi Hernandez, Koeman's successor.

Barcelona have since signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, increasing the competition for places up top.

The club now needs to balance the books by shifting some of the fringe members of Xavi's squad, and Depay has been identified as expendable.

The Spanish publication Sport (opens in new tab) writes that Tottenham has emerged as a possible destination for the former Manchester United (opens in new tab) man.

Barcelona are holding out for £17m for the 28-year-old, but Spurs believe that is too much for a player who will be out of contract in less than 12 months' time.

(Image credit: Getty)

They are willing to pay up to £14.5m for Depay, who only spent a single season at United earlier in his career.

The Dutchman did not have any desire to leave Barcelona at the start of the summer, but he is aware that he will struggle for game time in the upcoming campaign.

There is interest in Depay from Serie A sides but none is willing to meet Barcelona's asking price.

The Blaugrana may need to lower their demands if they are to shift the forward, who joined them on a free transfer from Lyon before the start of last season.