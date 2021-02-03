Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy behind Dele Alli’s failed loan move to PSG

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy prevented Dele Alli joining PSG on loan in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international was linked with a move to the Parc des Princes throughout last month.

Alli has found game time hard to come by this season, having failed to make a start in the Premier League since the opening weekend of the campaign.

Out of favour with Jose Mourinho, the attacking midfielder was keen to secure a temporary switch elsewhere in the mid-season market.

Alli is aware that a lack of minutes at club level will affect his international standing ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

The 24-year-old was said to be particularly keen to move to PSG after their appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Alli played the best football of his career under Pochettino when the Argentine was in charge of Spurs.

Mourinho, who has left Alli out of several matchday squads this term, was happy to let the player depart.

But according to the Daily Telegraph , Levy pulled the plug on the deal towards the end of the window.

The long-serving Tottenham chairman was always wary of letting Alli depart, and his fears were compounded by the team’s recent form.

Spurs have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League and are no longer considered title contenders.

Mourinho’s side have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four, while an injury suffered by Giovani Lo Celso has reduced the number of fit midfielders at the club.

That is why Levy ultimately decided he could not afford to loan Alli to PSG for the remainder of the campaign.

The former MK Dons man will now attempt to get back in Mourinho’s good books, although that looks like a daunting task.

Spurs host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

