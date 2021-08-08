Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to move for Philippe Coutinho if Harry Kane is sold

Tottenham could make a move for Philippe Coutinho if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer, according to reports.

Manchester City are still hoping to bring the England captain to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Premier League champions are interested in Kane on Saturday.

Reports suggest Spurs would be willing to sell Kane if their asking price is met, although it remains to be seen whether City are able to pull a deal off.

If Kane does move to Manchester, Tottenham will reinvest the proceeds of his sale back into the squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho is among the players on the north London side's wish list.

Barcelona are willing to cash in on the Brazil international as they attempt to reduce their wage bill.

The Blaugrana need to cut their outgoings on salaries before they can register any new players.

It is for that reason that Lionel Messi is on the verge of a move to PSG, while new signings Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia are not currently available to play in La Liga.

Coutinho's time at the Camp Nou has been underwhelming and Barcelona are ready to cut their losses on a player for whom they paid an initial £105m in January 2018.

The Spanish publication states that Spurs would consider a move - either permanent or temporary - for Coutinho if Kane joins Manchester City.

Tottenham's priority, though, is to keep hold of Kane, and they would almost certainly be unable to match Coutinho's earnings at Barcelona.

According to salarysport.com, the former Liverpool star pockets almost £400,000 a week in Catalonia.

Barcelona might be willing to subsidise his wages if he joins Tottenham on loan, but the player would also have to agree to the move.

And given that Nuno Espirito Santo's side will not be competing in the Champions League this term, Coutinho might prefer to stick it out at Barcelona.

