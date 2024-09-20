Tottenham want shock forward - who could replace Dominic Solanke ALREADY: report

Tottenham’s £65 million move for England striker Dominic Solanke was one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window. Despite this, the club are reportedly in for another big-name striker when the next window opens.

Solanke was signed from Bournemouth this summer to boost Spurs’ attacking corps but after a slow start to the 2024/25 season, they are now being linked with another statement signing up front.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost their two Premier League matches, including a 1-0 home reverse to bitter rivals Arsenal last weekend and needed two late goals to get past Championship side Coventry City on Wednesday evening – with Postecoglou firing back at fans. Now, the Australian could be about to get a new forward to help in the final third, after Alan Shearer suggested his side had “no real quality” at home to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Viktor Gyokeres

As the pressure begins to creep up on Postecoglou, Spurs are the latest side to be linked with a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Coventry hitman is one of Europe’s most in-form strikers after netting 43 goals during his first season in Portugal last year – and sits at No.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world. He has already netted nine goals in his seven matches so far this term after Sporting were able to fend off the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who were both linked with the 26-year-old over the summer.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are the latest side to throw their hat in the ring for the Swedish international, with the report claiming that Postecoglou’s side have ‘fully entered’ the ‘intense’ chase for Gyokeres.

Chelsea are also reported to be looking to sign the forward in the January transfer window, after the club were only able to sign one new forward in Marc Guiu this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates another goal for Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain are the third club mentioned in the report, with the French champions offering ‘tough competition’ to the Premier League duo.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Gyokeres’ form over the past 12 months since he swapped the Championship for the Portuguese top flight has been astonishing. The player looks to have the quality to succeed at the top end of the Premier League – but we don't think that Tottenham will be looking to sign another centre-forward any time soon, having invested £65m in Solanke.

He is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt, while there have been reports of €100m price tag. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has relayed on X (formerly Twitter) that in Gyokeres' own words, his release clause is high.

That may put clubs off, but the Swede could be a signing with a very high ceiling.