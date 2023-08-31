Transfer deadline day: Every major move that could still happen

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching, with Friday's 11pm cut-off giving clubs little time to complete deals they've had all summer to get done - now's the time for desperate attempts and rushed negotiations, so strap in tight.

Summer 2023 has already been a record-breaking window, with over £2bn spent on new players across the Premier League. Clubs certainly aren't content with stopping there, though - and that extends to the continent as well.

Marc Cucurella to Manchester United? Matheus Nunes to Manchester City? Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool? As FourFourTwo's Adam Clery highlights in the video above, the transfer window might nearly be shut, but there are still a number of huge moves between Europe's biggest clubs.

Transfer deadline day: Every move that could still happen

Cole Palmer: Manchester City to Chelsea

Palmer is set to join Chelsea for £45m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer is set to move to Chelsea for a deal which could rise to £45m, as initially reported by The Guardian. Despite having never scored a Premier League goal, the Blues are willing to part with such a substantial fee after losing Christopher Nkunku to a knee injury last month, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bolster his squad.

Palmer has already proven his worth this season, having scored in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup, and, at 21, could still develop into a standout winger. He also seems keen on a move, with more regular first team football at Stamford Bridge likely.

Matheus Nunes: Wolves to Manchester City

Matheus Nunes is set to join Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

After a saga ensued in which Nunes refused to train and play for Wolves this past week, Manchester City have finally reached a formal agreement to sign Nunes for £53m. City had a previous bid rejected by the west Midlands side last week, as they tried to hold out for £60m.

As part of the negotiations Wolves will sign Tommy Doyle on loan, with the option of a £4.3m transfer that would include a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea to Manchester United

Cucurella looks set to sign for Man United on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are working towards signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on loan, with talks currently ongoing. Fabrizio Romano claims the Spaniard is keen on a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United halting their interest on other left-backs.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrel Malacia expected to be injured for at least the next month, Manchester United were keen on bringing in a new left-back.

Harry Maguire: Manchester United to West Ham United

Maguire needs first-team minutes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the window, West Ham United agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Maguire for £30m. However, after the selling club stalled on a deal, West Ham then pulled out of negotiations after growing frustrated at the lack of progress.

David Moyes' side could still come back in for the England international before the deadline, though, with a loan move touted. Reports have suggested that any loan offer will be rejected, but that situation could change in the final hours of the window.

Ryan Gravenberch: Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Gravenberch has been linked with a move to the Premier League - with Liverpool now the frontrunners (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, negotiations between Bayern and Liverpool over the potential transfer of Ryan Gravenberch are ongoing, though the Dutch midfielder has made it clear he wants to leave the German juggernauts this summer after growing frustrated at his lack of minutes.

The report suggests that no total agreement on personal terms has been reached yet, with talks set to proceed once Liverpool and Bayern come to an agreement on a deal. It is believed he will cost around £25m.

Brennan Johnson: Nottingham Forest to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are heavily interested in the Wales international (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham want to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, and, after initially holding out for a cheaper price, it seems they're now willing to sign him for £40m this summer. While no offer has been sent yet, Spurs are expected to act swiftly in the closing hours.

Johnson welcomes a move to Tottenham, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Joao Felix: Atletico Madrid to Barcelona/Liverpool/Aston Villa

Felix hasn't played a single minute yet this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's seemed inevitable that Joao Felix would leave Atletico Madrid all summer after he had a public falling out with manager Diego Simeone, and yet he's still at the La Liga club continuously posturing for a move away.

While Saudi Arabian sides have offered him a move, Felix has remained firm that the only destination he wants is Barcelona. However, the Catalan side have serious FFP issues to consider, meaning any deal for the Portuguese forward would likely be on loan.

Liverpool have emerged as a surprise side in negotiations, though, with Felix seen as a replacement for Mo Salah should the Egyptian talisman depart Anfield this summer. Aston Villa, bizarrely, have also been linked, the draw of Unai Emery proving its worth once again.