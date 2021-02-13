Transfer news: Bayern Munich to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Dayot Upamecano signing

Bayern Munich have won the race to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig this summer, according to the club’s sporting director.

The France international has been linked with a host of European clubs, including Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool.

A clause in his contract will kick in this summer which will allow Upamecano to depart for just £38m.

That is well below the 22-year-old’s market value, hence interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and others.

But according to Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern have concluded a deal to bring the defender to the Allianz Arena.

Asked by Bild if he could confirm that the Bundesliga champions had agreed terms with Upamecano, the club’s sporting director replied: “I can, and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern.

"We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth over many months. We knew that we had very strong competition."

The news comes as a blow for both Chelsea and Liverpool, neither of whom had given up hope of signing the Frenchman.

Bayern have long been in pole position to sign Upamecano, but the two Premier League clubs were hopeful of agreeing a deal.

However, Salihamidzic’s announcement will force Chelsea and Liverpool to look elsewhere in their respective pursuits of a new centre-half.

According to Sky Germany , Upamecano will sign a five-year deal with Bayern this summer.

The reigning European champions consider him a long-term replacement for David Alaba, who will depart Munich when his contract expires this summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with the Austria international, but Real Madrid are favourites to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will come face-to-face with Upamecano when Liverpool face RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week.

The first leg of that last-16 clash has been moved to the Puskas Arena in Bucharest due to coronavirus-influenced travel restrictions in Germany.

