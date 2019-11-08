Traore returns to Cardiff on short-term deal

Cardiff have re-signed Senegal international Armand Traore on a short-term deal.

Traore, 30, made four appearances for Cardiff during a loan spell in the 2017-18 season.

“Armand has signed as cover,” Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said at a press conference ahead of their Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on Sunday.

“He’s been with us six weeks and he’s just about got up to fitness.

“It’s a short contract in case anything happens. Fans know him. He’s got a very good left foot and loads of ability.

“He has trained really hard in the time he has been with us. It’s an appearance-based contract as well, so it’s up to him.”

Traore began his career at Arsenal and has also played for Portsmouth, Juventus, QPR and Nottingham Forest. He spent last season at Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor.