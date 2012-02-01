Tunisia midfielder Chedli walks out on team

Chedli had left the team in Franceville and was heading back to Tunisia, press officer Zouhaier Ward said on Wednesday.

The French-born Chedli, one of two survivors from the squad that won the Nations Cup in 2004, was sent to the stands for Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Gabon after reacting angrily to being left out of the team for the game.

The 35-year-old also did not play in Tunisia's 2-1 wins over Morocco and Niger in their first two Group C games.

Chedli's departure, ahead of Tunisia's appearance in Sunday's quarter-final, follows the expulsion of Zambian Clifford Mulenga by his side for breaking a curfew and failing to apologise.