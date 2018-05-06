Valverde: Ferguson is a very important person in the world of football
With legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson recovering from emergency surgery, Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde sent his support.
Ernesto Valverde described former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson as a "very important person in the world of football" as the Scot recovers in hospital after emergency surgery.
United confirmed on Saturday that Ferguson had undergone a successful operation following a brain haemorrhage.
Figures from across football have been sending messages of support to the 76-year-old, who won 13 Premier League titles at Old Trafford.
And Valverde joined those paying tribute to Ferguson after his 10-man Barcelona side drew 2-2 with Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.
"Ferguson is a very important person in the world of football," Valverde told a post-match news conference.
"What we all hope is that he recovers as soon as possible.
"I send him my encouragement and those of all the people who accompany me."
