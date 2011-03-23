Van Bommel to miss first Hungary game
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands captain Mark van Bommel will miss Friday's Euro 2012 Group E qualifying match in Hungary because of injury, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Van Bommel has a thigh injury and will stay in the Netherlands to undergo treatment to prepare him for the home match against Hungary on March 29 in Amsterdam.
The Dutch have already lost Arjen Robben, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Hedwiges Maduro and Theo Janssen to injury.
They are top in Group E with 12 points, three more than Hungary, after four matches.
