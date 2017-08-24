Verratti handed three-game ban
Star midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next three domestic outings after his red card against Toulouse.
Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti was handed a three-game ban after being sent off in his team's thrashing of Toulouse.
The Italy midfielder picked up a second yellow card in the 69th minute of the Neymar-inspired 6-2 victory at Parc des Princes on Sunday.
Verratti was sent off after a late sliding challenge with PSG leading 2-1, but they still managed to close out a big win.
He was handed a three-match ban, the disciplinary committee of the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) confirmed on Thursday.
The suspension will see Verratti miss league meetings with Saint-Etienne, Metz and Lyon.
Lean on me August 22, 2017
PSG are top of the table after opening their league campaign with three strong wins.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.