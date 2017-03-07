Video: Opportunistic player scores stunner straight from kick-off in Brazil
It's a strike that's virtually impossible to do in video games never mind real life, but a striker for Comercial has successfully netted directly from kick-off.
In a move that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) perhaps didn't predict when implementing the new rules to kick-offs last summer, Comercial beat Catanduvense 4-1 with one goal coming straight from the referee's whistle.
It's not often that the third-tier Sao Paulo campeonato gets recognition, so here goes – and incredibly, you might not even blame the goalkeeper here. Remarkable.
