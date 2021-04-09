Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

You know how the old cliches go: centre-forwards who win you games and defences win you leagues. Yet there is no denying teams are built around the men in the middle of the park.

Football isn't the simple game it once was, however. These days we have all kinds of midfield maestros: ball-winners, mezzalas, trequartistas, deep-lying playmakers and anchor men - and that's just those listed on Football Manager.

It's not easy picking between the different types, but we've done our best to mash them together into one definitive list. If you don't like it (and there'll be plenty of you who don't) feel free to tell us where we went wrong on Twitter.

10. Marco Verratti (PSG)

Marco Verratti moved to Paris Saint-Germain almost a decade ago. The Italian has been a complete force of nature both in the league and in Europe, becoming the beating heart of PSG’s midfield, both winning possession and driving them forward. He’s still one of the most complete midfielders on the continent and at his most devastating best, he’s utterly unplayable: just look at the fantastic performance he put in away to Barcelona in the Champions League this season.

9. Frankie De Jong (Barcelona)

After a difficult start to life in La Liga last, Dutch maestro Frenkie De Jong appears to be growing into his role as long-term successor to Xaviesta in Barcelona’s midfield.

The 23-year old has played more passes than any other player in La Liga this season, and his 92% accuracy rating is proof he’s beginning to take up the mantle from Los Blaugrana's greatest-ever midfielders. He’s also played the most crosses in the division, showing his willingness to get forward and support attacks in the wide areas.

De Jong’s heat maps from this season show he’s a player capable of excelling in a number of roles, whether tasked with dropping deep to dictate tempo alongside Sergio Busquests, or support the front line with penetrative passes around the box. There is doubt De Jong can become one of the Catalan giant’s truly great midfielders. When it happens, fans will look back on this season as the breakthrough campaign.

8. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka was already an excellent midfielder when he swapped Schalke for Bayern Munich in July 2019. Since then, he’s become a phenomenon.

Much of that has had to do with a training regime which has seen him bulk up to Mr. Universe level, without sacrificing the agility and speed which made him such a promising box to box player in Gelsenkirchen. The 26-year old has eight goals and nine assists in 29 club appearances this season, a return which has helped nail down a place in Germany’s midfield ahead of the Euros.

For club and country, Goretzka’s partnership with Joshua Kimmich provides the foundation for success. The former drives forward in possession, creating chances and scoring goals, while his teammate takes care of the dirty work behind him. It’s a match made in heaven.

7. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

If you ever meet someone who doesn’t like N’Golo Kante: don’t trust them.

Not only is Chelsea’s marauding midfielder one of the most likeable footballers in Europe right now, he’s still arguably the best ball-winner in the sport. He makes 2.6 interceptions per game and regularly covers over 10km a match, working in perfect tandem with his midfield partner to do the dirty work and recover possession for his side.

He’s improved on the ball vastly in recent years too: he probably still doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

6. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

There’s no part of a midfielder’s remit that Toni Kroos does not excel at. You can just imagine the likes of Didi Hamann and Michael Ballack creating him in a laboratory.

Giving possession to Kroos is like placing it in a safe. He always moves the ball to somewhere better on the pitch, as 87% of successful long passes testifies. He also completes 94% of take-ons and his ability to slow down play and dictate games to his whim is hugely impressive. He’s one of the defining midfielders of his time - and he’s still world-class.

5. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

In 2019, Mason Mount was lining up for Derby County in the Championship, trusted by rookie boss Frank Lampard to make late runs and sew play together in the final third. By Euro 2020, he could be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Gareth Southgate.

Mount’s incredible ascension into the upper echelons of world midfielders is backed up by the figures. At 86%, he has a superb pass completion percentage for such a forward-thinking and young midfielder; He’s secure in possession, positionally disciplined and offers a goal threat from midfield - you can see why every one of his managers so far have adored him.

4. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

No midfield player has scored more Premier League goals than Bruno Fernandes’ 16. The Portugese creator also leads the division in key passes, big chances created, shots on target and penalty goals. This isn’t an outlier, either. Manchester United’s no.18 did this during the second half of last season too, and was running the show at Sporting Lisbon long before that.

While half of Manchester United’s talisman’s goals this season have come from 12-yards, to label him a penalty merchant is ridiculous. The stats don't lie; Bruno Fernandes is an elite midfielder - a scorer, creator and leader to rival the best in United’s history.

3. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

For the first time since swapping Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League in 2016, Ilkay Gundogan has become undroppable. While always a valuable member of Pep Guardiola’s side, the German’s red-hot scoring form has made him the first name on the team sheet.

Sixteen goals in all competitions, including 12 in the Premier League, is an impressive tally, and owes much to Gundogan’s movement and composure in the penalty area. He’s also scored three in three Germany games since the start of the season, forcing his way into Jogi Low’s first-choice midfield trio right before this summer’s Euros.

Gundogan has always been a classy playmaker and remains so, but he has added a goalscoring element to his game and has taken him to new heights in recent months.

2. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

If ever evidence were required to convince people just how important Joshua Kimmich has become to Bayern Munich, you need only ask the two most expensive forwards on the planet.

“The coach wanted me and Neymar to close the passing lines on Kimmich,” Kylian Mbappe told reporters following PSG’s 3-2 win against Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in April.

The message to opponents is now clear: stop Kimmich and Bayern become vulnerable. The diminutive German is the fulcrum of arguably the best club side in the world; the man charged with winning back possession, starting attacking moves and making those all-important fouls whenever necessary. The 25-year old’s snarling performances and tranquility in possession were perhaps the main reason Bayern claimed a treble in 2020/21, and look set for another solid trophy haul this campaign.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Last season Kevin De Bruyne averaged a goal or an assist every Premier League game. This season, he’s busy dragging Manchester City to, potentially, four trophies. He’s just not human.

The flame-haired Belgian is still the yardstick for midfielders. He’s the forward thrust for the best team in the world right now, creating 3.5 chances every 90 minutes for City and whipping balls in for whichever false nines Pep Guardiola swivels into his system.

De Bruyne has also become a leader in this side too, taking the captain’s armband and grabbing the side by the scruff of the neck in vital moments against the likes of Real Madrid and Lyon in the Champions League last season. At 29, we could see a few more years of that peak, too.

