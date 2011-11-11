Villas-Boas charged for referee rant

Chelsea conceded an early penalty and were reduced to nine men during the match on October 23, prompting a strong reaction by the Portuguese manager.

"I think the refereeing today was not good and it is not the first time that has happened to us," Villas-Boas told Sky Sports. "I am very, very disappointed with his performance.

"He was too emotional. I hope this is not a pattern forming - we have suffered in three games [this season] with refereeing."

Villas-Boas has until 4pm on November 15 to respond. Chelsea were fined 20,000 pounds on October 28 for failing to control their players during the match.