WATCH: Bukayo Saka fires a THUNDERBOLT - and his celebration is telling

By
published

Bukayo Saka has lit the touchpaper to equalise for England - and what a rocket

England winger Bukayo Saka
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka has equalised for England against Switzerland – and that celebration says an awful lot.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead over England, as Euro 2024 looked to be coming to an end for England. The Three Lions offered virtually nothing to the contest, as yet another lifeless 0-0 has played out before our eyes. Switzerland worked the ball well in their final third, with Embolo finishing the chance off just six yards out. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 