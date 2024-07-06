WATCH: Bukayo Saka fires a THUNDERBOLT - and his celebration is telling

Bukayo Saka has equalised for England against Switzerland – and that celebration says an awful lot.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead over England, as Euro 2024 looked to be coming to an end for England. The Three Lions offered virtually nothing to the contest, as yet another lifeless 0-0 has played out before our eyes. Switzerland worked the ball well in their final third, with Embolo finishing the chance off just six yards out.

But mere minutes later, the Arsenal man equalised for his country – running straight over to club-mate Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners connection is clear and obvious: with reports of this being an “unhappy camp”, it's interesting that Saka went straight over to an old mate.

BUKAYO SAKA LEVELS FOR ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ENGSUI pic.twitter.com/tqNFoTEJ7YJuly 6, 2024

England were rumoured to be playing with a back three but in the early stages of the game, appeared to be fielding the same 4-2-3-1 that they had earlier on in the competition, as Gareth Southgate pulled off an epic bluff .

This is Southgate's 100th game in charge – will the party continue?

