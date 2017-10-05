WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor

Has Conor McGregor found his next opponent?

The flamboyant Irishman came unstuck against the great Floyd Mayweather Jr on his boxing debut in Las Vegas in August, but he might have more luck against a fellow novice.

Step up, Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea and Belgium star donned the gloves in the gym ahead of his nation's World Cup qualifier with Bosnia-Herzegovina, with team-mate Michy Batshuayi touting him for a potential chagne of career...