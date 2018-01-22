WATCH: See how Manchester United welcomed Sanchez
Manchester United confirmed Alexis Sanchez's signing with a video showing the forward playing the piano wearing the number seven shirt.
Alexis Sanchez will hope to hit all the right notes at Manchester United after his move to Old Trafford was officially announced with a musical twist.
The Chile forward - who was out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season - has switched teams with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian heading in the opposite direction to join the Gunners.
The long-anticipated swap deal was finally completed on Monday, with Sanchez's new employers confirming their latest recruit with a video set to the famous chant 'Glory Glory Man United'.
Perhaps hoping to become instrumental in Jose Mourinho's plans, Sanchez is seen sitting behind a piano wearing the famous number seven shirt previously worn by legendary names George Best, Bryan Robson, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Take a look at how United welcomed their new addition on Twitter...
Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing … January 22, 2018
