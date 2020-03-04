Wayne Rooney set to lead Derby against former club Manchester United

Wayne Rooney will face his former club when Manchester United travel to Pride Park to face Derby in the FA Cup.

But the Rams are without Duane Holmes, who is out with an ankle injury, while Tom Huddlestone is also sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Krystian Bielik remains absent for the rest of the season after a serious knee injury he suffered in December, but Ikechi Anya is closing in on full fitness after a long-term calf injury.

United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are set to miss the trip.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the pair to miss the fifth-round match with “little niggles”.

James was absent at Everton on Sunday, but Wan-Bissaka started. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent, while Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe stepped up their return to fitness for United’s under-23s on Monday.

Derby provisional squad: Carson, Hamer, Roos, Wisdom, Forsyth, Bird, Sibley, Malone, Shinnie, Lowe, Lawrence, Davis, Bogle, Jozefzoon, Clarke, Evans, Martin, Bennett, Waghorn, Marriott, Rooney.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.