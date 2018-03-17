We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit

Jose Mourinho has continued his impassioned defence of Manchester United's shock Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla.

A brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder sent the LaLiga side into the quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Tuesday, earning a 2-1 aggregate win.

Mourinho subsequently launched a 12-minute defence of his United record at Friday's news conference ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton and Hove Albion.

And in his programme notes for Saturday's tie at Old Trafford, the Portuguese again indicated he has not been unduly affected by the loss to Vincenzo Montella's men, which came after three successive Premier League wins including a derby defeat of Liverpool.

"I like us to control our emotions," he wrote. "We are not supporters, we are not media, we are professionals, men in victory and men in defeat, honest and dedicated people in good and bad moments.

"We are not the heroes one day and the villains the next day. I didn't want us to spend too long celebrating when we beat Liverpool a week ago and I don't want us to spend too long being upset after Tuesday night."

The boss wraps up a passionate 12-minute message to fans during his press conference… March 16, 2018

Mourinho's negative tactics were widely criticised following his side's European exit, with Romelu Lukaku's late reply proving a mere consolation for last season's Europa League winners.

"I was happy to see such sadness in our dressing room on Tuesday evening after we went out of the Champions League against Sevilla," added Mourinho. "It was important to feel hurt by what happened.

"It was even more important, however, to make sure that our sadness quickly passed and the players got back on the training ground to focus on tonight's match.

"We left the Champions League this season, but we were the ones that brought the club back to the competition and we are fighting to be there again next season."