What is Football Shirt Friday? Cancer Research fundraiser returns on November 20

This year's Football Shirt Friday is set for November 20, raising money for the Bobby Moore fund - and the campaign has pitted two heroes of North London against each other.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are encouraging fans to wear a football shirt with pride at home, work or school on and donate £5 to the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK.

England's 1966 World-Cup winning captain Moore died of bowel cancer in 1993. His widow Stephanie Moore MBE set up the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK shortly after and the fund has since raised over £27m for bowel cancer research.

England stars Nobbs and Kane also took part in a challenge of who could put the most shirts on in 60 seconds - filmed pre-COVID.

“I never had the chance to meet Bobby, but every football fan knows about his achievements as a player and a leader,” England captain Kane said.

“I’ll be wearing my shirt on Football Shirt Friday to honour his memory and raise money to help beat bowel cancer. It doesn’t matter who you support, just pick a shirt and get your mates and colleagues involved if you can. Let’s make Bobby proud.”

“Football Shirt Friday is so important in raising money to help tackle bowel cancer,” Nobbs added.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re at home, work or school on Friday 20 November, just make sure you’re wearing your football shirt and donate £5 towards life-saving bowel cancer research.”

To donate £5 to the Bobby Moore Fund text SHIRT to 70180 or visit the Cancer Research website

Join the conversation using @BobbyMooreFund or on Facebook at OfficialBobbyMooreFund