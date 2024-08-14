When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw due to take place? Teams, how to watch and more

Liverpool are the current holders after beating Chelsea in last year's final at Wembley

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup is underway with the fever dream of reaching Wembley in February set in stone.

Liverpool are the current holders after their success over Chelsea in the 2024 final, with Virgil van Dijk scoring the winning goal. Jurgen Klopp's side was dominated by young talent, drawing praise as the Merseysiders defeated Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded line-up.

As we reach the second round, Luton Town and Burnley received a bye to the second round, with Sheffield United having to fend off Wrexham to book their spot. Another 13 teams will also enter the competition, with Newcastle United and West Ham United just some of the teams set to learn their fate.



When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players celebrate winning the Carabao Cup in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw is set to take placed on Wednesday 14 August and will commence at 22:15 BST. After Leeds United's clash with Middlesbrough at Elland Road, teams will be drawn out one by one as their second-round fate is discovered.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The Carabao Cup final takes place in February every year. (Image credit: Mark Kerton)

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup second-round draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming also available on Sky Go or via the NOW TV app in the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, fans can watch it for free on Sky Sports Football's official YouTube channel.

Which teams have already booked their spot in the next round?

Makhtar Gueye celebrates his goal against Stockport County in the first round of the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Norwich City and Cardiff City all secured their safe passage to the next stage of the competition.

Birmingham City, Leyton Orient, Rotherham United and Derby County of League One also booked a spot in the second round.

Barrow, Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers are some of the sides from League Two also into the next stage.

The Magpies and the Hammers are set to shake things up with their name set to come out of the hat, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton and Brentford.

A reminder Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa will all get a bye to the third stage of the competition.

When are the Carabao Cup second-round games set to be played?

Brighton and Hove Albion reached the third round of the competition last season before being dumped out by Chelsea. (Image credit: Jason Cairnduff)

The Carabao Cup second-round matches are set to be played during the week commencing Monday 26 August. Most fixtures are expected to be played on Tuesday 27 August and Wednesday 28 August.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream every Carabao Cup game through new streaming service, Sky Sports+.

