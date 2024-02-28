When is the FA Cup sixth-round draw?

The FA Cup fifth round is taking place this midweek as 16 sides look to book in a sixth-round place.

Coventry City were the first team to book their passage into the last-eight when they emphatically ended non-league Maidstone United’s fairytale run with a 5-0 thrashing on Monday evening.

Tuesday night saw plenty of goals and drama with Erling Haaland’s five-goal haul for holders Manchester City at Luton Town grabbing the headlines, while Newcastle United edged past Championship Blackburn Rovers on penalties and second-tier leaders Leicester City won at Bournemouth in extra time.

Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal against Luton Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four more ties are due to be played on Wednesday, with Chelsea looking to get over their Carabao Cup final defeat when they take on in-form Leeds United, while Nottingham Forest host Manchester United, Wolves are up against Brighton and Liverpool take on Southampton at Anfield.

With no replays at this stage, we will know exactly who has progressed to the quarter-finals by the end of Wednesday, but when will the draw take place?

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals is due to take place on Wednesday evening just after 7pm, prior to Chelsea’s clash at Leeds United, which kicks off at 7.30pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be televised on ITV4 ahead of the action from Stamford Bridge. It will also be streamed via ITVX and via the FA Cup’s social media channels and on YouTube.

What are the ball numbers?

Newcastle United Chelsea or Leeds United Leicester City Liverpool or Southampton Nottingham Forest or Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion Coventry City Manchester City

When do the FA Cup quarter-finals take place?

The four quarter-final ties will be played across the weekend of March 16-17.

