Why Arsenal winning in Champions League is good news for Tottenham Hotspur

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are usually the best of enemies, but the latter should be secretly happy about their rivals' progression in the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Greek-Australian Head Coach Ange Postecoglou (L) shakes hands with Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (R) after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 24, 2023. The game finished 2-2. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night after beating Porto on penalties at the Emirates Stadium, which could actually prove great news for Tottenham Hotspur fans.

While the rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is vitriolic at the best of times, the Gunners' results in Europe actually has the potential to benefit Spurs' future.

Indeed, with four extra teams qualifying for the Champions League in the 2024/25 season as part of the tournament's new format, Tottenham could still sneak into Europe's elite competition even if they finish fifth in the Premier League

Ben White, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrate the 1st penalty save in the shoot out during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Porto at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal reached the quater-finals on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's because two of the four extra spots will go to the nations whose clubs achieve the best collective performance in Europe, meaning the progression of Premier League side in Europe this term - Arsenal included - could have a huge impact on Tottenham for next season. 

Following Tuesday's results, though, England remain third in the UEFA coefficient rankings, behind Italy and Germany. Each nation achieves a score based on its total coefficient points in European competition divided by the number of clubs competing.

Results in the Champions League are also more heavily weighted, so the progression of Arsenal and Manchester City has more of an effect on England's coefficient ranking than Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United in the Europa League, and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 10, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Arsenal Champions League

Tottenham are closing in on the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

That hasn't been helped by Manchester United and Newcastle United both being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, while Brighton need to overturn a four-goal first leg deficit against Roma to have reach the next round. 

As a result, Tottenham's Champions League hopes could rely even more on Arsenal performing well. 

Of course, Tottenham could still finish fourth to qualify automatically, but they're current fifth in the table, just two points off of Aston Villa in fourth with a game in hand. Manchester United, though performing inconsistently, could still fancy their chances of pipping Spurs and Villa to fourth as well.

Champions League coefficient rankings

More Arsenal and Tottenham stories 

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal won't stop their search for a new forward, despite Kai Havertz performing well of late. 

Arsenal risk losing Mikel Arteta, with Spaniard contacted over top European job, according to one report. Meanwhile, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is being chased by Arsenal and Liverpool.

‘He speaks about football and about life - and he tells us some stories that stay inside our dressing room…’ Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario on what working with Ange Postecoglou is REALLY like.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1