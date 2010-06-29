Wigan bag Argentine Boselli

The 25-year-old, who scored 32 goals in 57 games for Estudiantes, has agreed a four-year contract.

"Mauro is a goalscorer who lives to put the ball in the back of the net and he is somebody we have been looking at for a long time," Wigan manager Roberto Martinez said.

"At 25 years old he is at a perfect moment in his career to come and play in the Premier League and he has all the right qualities to make his mark at this level."

Wigan finished 16th in the 20-team Premier League standings last season.

