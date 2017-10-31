Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane would be successful as a manager in the Premier League, according to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Real Madrid head coach Zidane is under some pressure after the Spanish and European champions fell eight points behind LaLiga leaders and rivals Barcelona following a shock 2-1 loss at Girona on Sunday.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a spectacular start to his coaching career, already winning two Champions League titles and a LaLiga crown, and he claimed the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach award.

Pochettino, whose side host Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, said he saw no reason why Zidane would be unable to lead a club to success in England, where the former midfielder has never played or coached.

"Yeah, I think so, why not? It's normal when you look at someone like Zinedine Zidane and what he's achieved that he is somebody that could have success in the UK," he told a news conference.

"I say that as regards to his capacity as a coach, his personality, what he's achieved at Real Madrid and above all FIFA last week elected him the best coach in the world. So why not?

"Ultimately, it's something that's up to him but obviously he has all the qualities to achieve a lot in England or anywhere else in the world."