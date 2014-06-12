Run with the ball like Dani Alves
By Ben Welch
The Barcelona and Brazil right-back is a dynamo in possession – and you can be, too
Dani Alves didn’t become the world’s greatest wing-back by standing still. He’s always getting forward, with or without the ball, to support his team’s attack and overwhelm the opposition – which is why he scored twice against Manchester City in the Champions League in 2013/14.
Running at speed with the ball at your feet is difficult, but mastering it will make you a nightmare for the poor sod marking you. There are two key skills to learn, and this drill from Alfred Galustian of Coerver Coaching shows you how to work on both.
As the flying Brazilian would tell you, keeping close control of the ball while running is key and this will help you to practise that, but so is learning to beat a man in a one-on-one – so get on the training pitch. Plus it’s always fun to leave your training partner on his backside.
Download Coerver Coaching's new app, available from the apple store, here. Follow @coervercoaching and @coerveruk
For more football tips see:
Lucas Moura: Dribble the Brazilian way
Accelerate and beat your man like Messi
Angel di Maria on the art of wing play
Play like Spain: Master the 1 v 1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.