Coach reveals turning down Liverpool job, for 'life and death' reason

Liverpool boss Arne Slot missed out on one of the coaches he wanted at the start of his tenure

Most coaches in world football could not turn down the chance to work for a club as big as Liverpool.

Especially one who, to that point, had only held two permanent head coach roles in their career, both outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

But when Arne Slot was trying to assemble his team as he prepared to join the Reds, one candidate he was keen on had more pressing matters in his current job.

Important reason behind Arne Slot rejection when he first joined Liverpool