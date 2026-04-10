Coach reveals turning down Liverpool job, for 'life and death' reason

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Liverpool were rejected by a coach who has detailed his reasons for snubbing Anfield

Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Liverpool boss Arne Slot missed out on one of the coaches he wanted at the start of his tenure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most coaches in world football could not turn down the chance to work for a club as big as Liverpool.

Especially one who, to that point, had only held two permanent head coach roles in their career, both outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

Important reason behind Arne Slot rejection when he first joined Liverpool