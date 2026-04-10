Coach reveals turning down Liverpool job, for 'life and death' reason
Liverpool were rejected by a coach who has detailed his reasons for snubbing Anfield
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Most coaches in world football could not turn down the chance to work for a club as big as Liverpool.
Especially one who, to that point, had only held two permanent head coach roles in their career, both outside of Europe’s top five leagues.
But when Arne Slot was trying to assemble his team as he prepared to join the Reds, one candidate he was keen on had more pressing matters in his current job.