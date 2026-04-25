Jump To:

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham for FREE: live streams for crucial game in Premier League relegation battle

Features
By published

Relegated Wolves return home with designs on taking Spurs with them to the Championship

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Spurs defender Pedro Porro (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Jump To: