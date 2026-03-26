Ex-Nottingham Forest and Southampton stars caught up in insane on-field brawl

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A remarkable 23 red cards were doled out after a huge mass brawl broke out at the climax of the Campeonato Mineiro final between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil.
A goal from Mineiro’s Kaio Jorge settled this Brazilian state championship match in Belo Horizonte, but it was the violent melee in the dying moments in which it will be remembered for.
The dust-up began when Atletico goalkeeper Everson pushed Cruzeiro midfielder Christian to the ground and planted a knee on his chest after the pair collided when chasing after a loose ball.Article continues below
23 players red carded in mass brawl
That lit the touchpaper, as Christian’s team-mates wasted no time on confronting Everson, who was shoved onto the goalpost before players continued to pile in, with security staff moving in to attempt to separate the teams.
Substitutes and staff from both teams were also involved, as the confrontation moved from the Mineiro goal towards the centre of the pitch.
A MASSIVE TEAM BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN THE CAMPEONATO MINEIRO FINAL BETWEEN CRUZEIRO & ATLÉTICO MINEIRO! 😱pic.twitter.com/XJypp8KZNfMarch 8, 2026
Former Brazil and Porto striker Hulk was in the thick of it, with the TV cameras picking up the 39-year-old throwing a punch to the back of Cruzeiro skipper Lucas Romero, who then fell to the ground.
While no red cards were issued during the incident by referee Matheus Delgado Candancan, Brazilian outlet Globo later reported that 23 red cards were issued afterwards, as the sheer size of the fight prevented the officials from administering the cards on the pitch.
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Cruzeiro had 12 players sent off, including their match-winning goalscorer Jorge. Former Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest full-back Renan Lodi was another to be red-carded, as was Hulk, who admitted his regret following the game.
"It's regrettable," the 49-time Brazil international said, according to Reuters. “I have never seen violence like that in any football game.
"We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution."
🚨 HULK’S PUNCH ON LUCAS ROMERO! 🤯pic.twitter.com/5iuTZnj7Ag https://t.co/Kh4c32oXzsMarch 9, 2026
The roll call of Cruzeiro players to be sent off was Cassio, Fagner, Fabrício Bruno, John Marcelo, Villalba, Kauã Prates, Christian, Lucas Romero, Matheus Henrique, Wallace, Gerson and Kaio Jorge.
A further 11 Mineiro players were also dismissed, comprising of: Minerson, Gabriel Delfim, Precious, former Southampton star Lyanco, ex-West Ham loan man Ruan Tressoldi, Junior Alonso, Renan Lodi, Alan Franco, Alan Minda, Cassierra and Hulk.
The 23 red cards eclipse the record of 22 dismissals in a match between two Brazilian sides that was set back in 1954 when Portuguesa and Botafogo clashed.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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