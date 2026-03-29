‘Have I got a chance of going to the World Cup this summer? Why not!’ Fabinho on his prospects of making this summer’s Brazil squad

When Fabinho left Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League in 2023, logic dictated that this move would hasten the end of his international career.

The midfielder had made his Brazil debut in 2015, earning a place in that year’s Copa America tournament, plus the 2016 and 2021 editions and also in the 2022 World Cup, where made one appearance as the Selecao were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Croatia.

Fabinho warmed the bench on that occasion and subsequently dropped out of the squad following the tournament - until an unlikely recall at the end of 2025.

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Fabinho on his Brazil career and 2026 World Cup hopes

Fabinho left Liverpool in 2023 (Image credit: Getty)

“Well, the real feeling of wearing the shirt for the first time was for the under-20s in South Africa,” Fabinho recalls to FourFourTwo when asked about his early days in the national team set-up.

“It’s an incredible feeling – you can’t believe you’re wearing it. My debut for the senior team was also very special – even more so because it was in São Paulo, close to my home.

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“Some of my family were there watching. It was a friendly against Mexico ahead of the Copa America. I played 45 minutes and think I did quite well.”

Despite making his debut more than ten years ago, Fabinho has only won 30 caps, a relatively low number for a player of his talent.

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“In the opportunities I’ve had to play, I think I always did well,” he answers, when asked if he believes he has been shortchanged in this area. “Therefore I’m fine because I’ve always done everything I could to have chances and make the most of them.”

Fabinho’s only World Cup game came in a group stage dead rubber in 2022, but again, he remains philosophical about how that tournament panned out.

“I did well against Cameroon,” he recalls. “Obviously you always expect to play more, that’s how every player feels. As a holding midfielder I always thought, ‘Well, if we’re winning and need someone to hold the game, I’ll come on.’ But it never happened at th