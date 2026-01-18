Pre-Match Poser no.10: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Let's get stuck into another Pre-Match Poser. Can you unravel the answer to this Premier League-themed puzzler? Here it is:

John Stones was never in the running – but his Manchester City team-mate, Erling Haaland, managed to become the second to say he’d done it after Jamie Vardy. What was it?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, January 12, in the comments.

