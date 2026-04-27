Chelsea joke at Leeds United expense proves the point of modern FA Cup tradition

Chelsea’s official social media accounts poked fun at Leeds United and their fans after the Blues' FA Cup semi-final win - and they were right.

The club posted an image depicting the contrasting emotions between the two sets of supporters, accompanied by the caption ‘On your big day out’. It was a big day out for Leeds, 30 years in the making, in fact.

Not since 1996 had the Whites made a major domestic semi-final, and it was nine years prior the last time they’d reached that stage in the FA Cup. And even then, that fixture in 1987 had taken place at Hillsborough, not the national stadium.