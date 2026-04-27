Chelsea joke at Leeds United expense proves the point of modern FA Cup tradition

Opinion
By published

Leeds United and Southampton enjoyed days out at Wembley Stadium over FA Cup semi-final weekend despite their sides' respective defeats

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Fans of Southampton celebrate after Finn Azaz (not pictured) scored the team&amp;apos;s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on April 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Fans at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s official social media accounts poked fun at Leeds United and their fans after the Blues' FA Cup semi-final win - and they were right.

The club posted an image depicting the contrasting emotions between the two sets of supporters, accompanied by the caption ‘On your big day out’. It was a big day out for Leeds, 30 years in the making, in fact.

Not since 1996 had the Whites made a major domestic semi-final, and it was nine years prior the last time they’d reached that stage in the FA Cup. And even then, that fixture in 1987 had taken place at Hillsborough, not the national stadium.