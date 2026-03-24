The France World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and this might be the shirt of the tournament

Nike's France World Cup 2026 home kit is out, providing a timely reminder of the cultural ties between the French and Americans.

World Cup kits are steadily dropping, and France are one of the favourites going into the 48-team tournament this summer, with a squad bursting with stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise.

And Nike have produced a kit worthy of Les Bleus' remarkable footballing history. Perhaps one that will add a third star above their badge on 19 July.

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The Nike's France World Cup 2026 home kit was based on a very special gift

Nike France World Cup 2026 home shirt With a thick white collar and patterned base, Nike have delivered something that feels both classic and modern for the French this time around: c'est tres bien.

For the last two tournaments, Les Bleus have worn a dark indigo at World Cups – and it's been a successful shade for them, given that they've reached two finals on the bounce.

2018's home kit saw a tint so dark that it almost looked black with bright blue on the arms before 2022's home effort paired another indigo look with gold.

The Nike France World Cup 2026 kits (Image credit: Nike / France)

This one's dark, too, as the designers have moved away from the bright and vibrant blue that adorned the French shirts as they bundled into the European Championship semi-finals in 2024, only to be dumped out by eventual champions Spain.

Instead, a darker ‘game royal’ blue is paired with the ‘metallic copper’ in a persistent lightning-like zigzag down the front of the shirt.