The France World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and this might be the shirt of the tournament

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Nike's France World Cup 2026 home kit uses sharp patterns to turn history into a sleek new design

Nike France World Cup 2026 home kit
Nike France World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Nike / France)

Nike's France World Cup 2026 home kit is out, providing a timely reminder of the cultural ties between the French and Americans.

World Cup kits are steadily dropping, and France are one of the favourites going into the 48-team tournament this summer, with a squad bursting with stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise.

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The Nike's France World Cup 2026 home kit was based on a very special gift

Nike France World Cup 2026 home shirt

Nike France World Cup 2026 home shirt

With a thick white collar and patterned base, Nike have delivered something that feels both classic and modern for the French this time around: c'est tres bien.

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For the last two tournaments, Les Bleus have worn a dark indigo at World Cups – and it's been a successful shade for them, given that they've reached two finals on the bounce.

2018's home kit saw a tint so dark that it almost looked black with bright blue on the arms before 2022's home effort paired another indigo look with gold.

Nike France World Cup 2026 kit

The Nike France World Cup 2026 kits (Image credit: Nike / France)

This one's dark, too, as the designers have moved away from the bright and vibrant blue that adorned the French shirts as they bundled into the European Championship semi-finals in 2024, only to be dumped out by eventual champions Spain.

Instead, a darker ‘game royal’ blue is paired with the ‘metallic copper’ in a persistent lightning-like zigzag down the front of the shirt.