FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 78: Myths, legends and Germans

It's time for the first FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword of November. You know how these things work; it's a crossword. Put your feet up and take your time. We believe in you.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77

There are 25 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Some of them are more straightforward than others so you'll need to use those to crack the full grid.

Remember to let us know how you get on in the comments.

If that's not enough football trivia to keep you occupied this weekend, we've got quizzes in a whole range of time limits and difficulties to spend some time with. We have some recommendations and all of them are powered by Kwizly.

First up, we have a visual test of your memory and knowledge of the modern(ish) era of English football's top division. Our Premier League Years Picture Quiz will present you with a series of famous photographs and ask you to identify the season in which each one of them was taken.

All three promoted teams in the top flight are giving a good account of themselves after several years of what appeared to be a widening gap between the top two divisions. Can you ace our quizzes about Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League?

Next, 2026 is a World Cup year. There have been 18 of them since the Ballon d'Or was created, so we've brought them together for a quiz, naturally. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in every World Cup year since 1958?

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Speaking of the World Cup, we got a new addition to this list quiz earlier this year. We're counting knock-out games and group stage losses for this one: Can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.